Wet, windy weather in store for Williams Lake area, no alerts in place

Southern B.C. seeing historic weather event with atmospheric river

While the southern half of B.C. is dealing with records amounts of rain, the Williams Lake area is wet Monday morning (Nov. 15), however, not under any weather alerts.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow ending late Monday afternoon for the lakecity, but that hasn’t materialized yet, with heavy rains in the area instead.

Snow is expected in the Cariboo Mountains along with gusting winds in the evening.

South at 100 Mile House, a special weather statement is in effect with strong winds gusting to 50 to 70 km/h expected Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the rain is wreaking havoc in southern B.C., with a historic weather event underway.

Read More: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

Read More: Flooding along Coldwater River forces evacuations in Merritt

Flooding along the Coldwater River has prompted an evacuation order in Merritt, and mudslides have closed roadways.

Anyone traveling should check with DriveBC before heading out.

