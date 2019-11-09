Overcast skies and fog are expected throughout the Cariboo this weekend. Patrick Davies photo.

Wet but warm weather expected throughout the weekend

Snow is nowhere in the forecast but drivers should watch for slippery patches of highway

Fall has gripped the lakecity firmly in its grasp but thus far no snow is expected anytime this weekend or in the following week.

The overcast skies the lakecity has been experiencing for the last week are expected to continue throughout the weekend and into next week, although cloud cover should largely break up for Sunday. Temperatures, while low, shouldn’t dip below freezing during the day and range from 6C on Saturday to 4 C on Monday, with Sunday expected to dip to 1C.

These wet and cool conditions have led to slick roads throughout the Cariboo, so drivers should as always, keep a close eye on the roads.

Read More: Lakecity is full of events to attend this weekend

According to Drive B.C., Highway 20 has several road conditions to look out for this morning. Fog batches have reduced visibility between Bald Mountain Road and Highway 97 for about 47.6 km approaching the lakecity. Slippery sections are also a concern between Graham St and Stack Valley Rd for 64.2 km near Alexis Creek.

Fog patches can also be found on Highway 97 between Butler Rd and Kragbak Rd for 70.8 km, south of 150 Mile House.

Be sure to drive safe and if you’re staying within the lakecity check out some of the great indoor events happening today.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

Just Posted

Wet but warm weather expected throughout the weekend

Snow is nowhere in the forecast but drivers should watch for slippery patches of highway

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Take a tour of Ethiopia at this month’s travelogue

This will be a fascinating look at a place where few of us have ever visited, Ethiopia

SD27 awarded for innovative solar energy project at off the grid school

Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary School is located in the Nemiah Valley

Lakecity is full of events to attend this weekend

From craft sales to concerts, the lakecity has a lot going on this weekend

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Northern B.C. man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

The couple plans to stay in the village

Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

After 4-1 loss, Vancouver now 0-2-1 in last three outings

Most Read