Wet but warm weather expected throughout the weekend

Snow is nowhere in the forecast but drivers should watch for slippery patches of highway

Overcast skies and fog are expected throughout the Cariboo this weekend. Patrick Davies photo.

Fall has gripped the lakecity firmly in its grasp but thus far no snow is expected anytime this weekend or in the following week.

The overcast skies the lakecity has been experiencing for the last week are expected to continue throughout the weekend and into next week, although cloud cover should largely break up for Sunday. Temperatures, while low, shouldn’t dip below freezing during the day and range from 6C on Saturday to 4 C on Monday, with Sunday expected to dip to 1C.

These wet and cool conditions have led to slick roads throughout the Cariboo, so drivers should as always, keep a close eye on the roads.

According to Drive B.C., Highway 20 has several road conditions to look out for this morning. Fog batches have reduced visibility between Bald Mountain Road and Highway 97 for about 47.6 km approaching the lakecity. Slippery sections are also a concern between Graham St and Stack Valley Rd for 64.2 km near Alexis Creek.

Fog patches can also be found on Highway 97 between Butler Rd and Kragbak Rd for 70.8 km, south of 150 Mile House.

Be sure to drive safe and if you’re staying within the lakecity check out some of the great indoor events happening today.



