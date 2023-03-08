West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college

The nurse is is facing discipline from the College of Nurses and Midwives

A West Kelowna nurse has been reprimanded after using confidential information to send patients harassing text messages.

Nancy Brocker entered into a consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCMN) after “practice issues” that occurred in January and February of 2022.

Brocker breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of a person that she was not caring.

The consent agreement says that “Brocker then used confidential and sensitive information in the individual’s medical records to send them harassing text messages.”

Brocker has voluntarily agreed to the terms of the agreement, including a suspension of their nursing registration for 10 weeks, a public reprimand and remedial education in ethics.

The BCCMN Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.​

This is not the first time an Okanagan nurse has seen repercussions for accessing health records they should not be accessing: a Kelowna nurse was suspended in December of last year, while a Vernon nurse received a six-month suspension in June.

