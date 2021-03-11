The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli. (Photos courtesy of Emcon Services)

West Fraser Road rebuild to set to begin this spring south of Quesnel

Minister Rob Fleming said the road work will create a safer, more reliable road and bridge

Work to rebuild and realign the washed out portion of West Fraser Road about 17 kilometres south of Quesnel will get underway this spring.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said the road work will create a safer, more reliable road and bridge.

“Since flooding washed out West Fraser Road in spring 2018, we’ve been actively working on a long-term solution,” Fleming said.

“Construction is anticipated to begin next month on a new alignment that will restore direct access to Quesnel and provide a reliable route for people who live and work in the area.”

The ministry has awarded a $37.7-million contract to Enviro-Ex Contracting Ltd. of Prince George to rebuild and realign the washed-out sections of West Fraser Road.

Along with a new two-lane bridge over Narcosli Creek, 5.6 kilometres of paved, two-lane road will be constructed on a new alignment on the east side of the creek. When completed, the new West Fraser Road will bypass the active slide areas along the washed-out portions and improve the safety and efficiency of the roadway. Construction is anticipated to begin in April 2021 and finish in fall 2023.

READ MORE: Provincial government has finalized detailed design for rebuilding West Fraser Road

?Esdilagh First Nation has an agreement with the ministry to clear the site in preparation for major road construction. The logging works underway began in February of 2021.

As well, the banks of Narcosli Creek will be protected with riprap (large rocks) to prevent further damage from the coming spring freshet, and that work is underway through hired local equipment.

Provincial construction sites have protocols and policies in place following the requirements of the provincial health officer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include physical distancing and other protocols to ensure workers’ and public safety.

In April 2018, high water from the spring freshet caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometres south of Quesnel. The road had to be closed due to the severe damage.

Up to 150 vehicles a day normally use West Fraser Road to access the ?Esdilagh First Nation community, ranches, logging activities, farming lands and local residences. Since the washout, people have used a detour route via the Garner and Webster Lake road system, which has added significant travel time.

Upon completion of the project, Emergency Management BC will submit a claim to the federal government for partial reimbursement through Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Just Posted

Photographs, cards, flowers and a cross mark the location along Highway 20 where a single vehicle crash Oct. 19, 2019 claimed the lives of two Williams Lake teens and injured three others. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Young woman faces mutliple charges stemming from 2019 fatal crash near Williams Lake

Dallas Margret Judd-Rekunyk is accused of impaired driving causing the death of two teens

The West Fraser Road, 600 metres north of Narcosli. (Photos courtesy of Emcon Services)
West Fraser Road rebuild to set to begin this spring south of Quesnel

Minister Rob Fleming said the road work will create a safer, more reliable road and bridge

Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club director Gilbert Quesnelle gives a thumbs up during a guided, group ride from his home at Chimney Lake to Ten-ee-ah Lodge. (Photo submitted)
OUR HOMETOWN: Gilbert Quesnelle makes time for work and play

Quesnelle has maintained the Powder Kings’ PK Trail connecting Chimney Lake to the Gold Rush Trail

Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits will be single lane alternating traffic starting 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 as crews work on a frost heave on the road. (Kathy McLean photo)
Crews will be working on frost heave on Dog Creek Road within Williams Lake city limits

Work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 11, Friday March 12

Joe Klepacz (from left), Shawn Oviatt, Aidan Herrling and Peter Arnold complete an outdoor classroom at Mountview Elementary School recently. The structure is one of 20 similar projects in School District 27 aimed to create outdoor learning spaces for children. (Theresa Herrling photo)
Local builders provide outdoor learning spaces for children in School District 27

“We gave them artistic license and a basic square footage … they are looking wonderful.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Call centre backlog fixed, 90+ seniors can still book appointments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to deliver a statement on the National Day of Observance of COVID-19, to recognize victims and the impacts of pandemic, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada marks national day of observance to commemorate those who died of COVID-19

Prime minister describes the past 12 months as ‘a heartbreaking year, but it is a year we have faced together’

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Most Read