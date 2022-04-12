West Fraser Road property owner loses outbuilding, propane tank after grass fire gets away

BC Wildfire Service attended but is not equipped to fight structure fires

A West Fraser Road property owner lost an outbuilding and a large propane tank after a grass burning fire got away Sunday, April 10. (Photo submitted)

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reminding residents to ensure that adequate resources are on hand after a grass fire on Sunday, April 10, at a property along the West Fraser Road burned an outbuilding and a large propane tank.

“We attended an incident on the West Fraser Road, but due to it being a structure fire we did not take any action,” said Jessica Mack, First Nations coordinator with the BC Wildfire Centre. “BCWS does not have the necessary safety equipment, such as breathing apparatuses, to respond safely and effectively to these types of incidents.”

A witness said the property where the fire occurred is located just past the old Soda Creek ferry site.

While there are currently no burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre, Mack noted the BCWS reminds anyone conducting outdoor burning to do so responsibly.

Never burn in windy conditions.

Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

When burning create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil.

Never leave a fire unattended and make sure that any fire is completely extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Additionally, burn registration holders are encouraged to check on piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished.

