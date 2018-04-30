Marion Vancurrick of AEL Traffic Control was called out at 2:30 a.m. to set up a road block on the West Fraser Road at Roddie Road. Karen Powell photo

West Fraser Rd washed out near Roddie Rd

Locals must take Wesbster Lake Rd and Garner Forest Service Rd

A roadblock has been set up along West Fraser Road at Roddie Road.

According to Bill Pattyson, Operations Manager for Emcon Services Inc., 600 metres of road is blocked off between Roddie Rd. and the Narcosli Bridge as of 2 a.m this morning (April 30).

“At the moment, it’s being assessed by Ministry of Transportation geotech,” he says,

“But there is a 100m length of road that is completely gone.”

He adds that at this time there is little in terms of repair that can be done as the water is too high.

Locals are advised to take Webster Lake Road and then Garner Forest Service Road to bypass the block.

Pattyson says it is the only way around it.

The West Fraser Road is known as a back route connecting Quesnel to Williams Lake, as well as the ʔEsdilagh (Alexandria) First Nation, along the west side of the Fraser River.

It’s one of several road washouts in the area, as waters rise.

Read more: CRD issues local state of emergency for Nazko Valley west of Quesnel

Read more: Johnston Bridge Loop partially flooded

 

Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

