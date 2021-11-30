West Fraser curtails weekend shift at Williams Lake’s plywood mill

Some West Fraser mill workers in Williams Lake are feeling the impact of southern B.C.’s highway closures.

West Fraser corporate spokesperson Joyce Wagenaar said West Fraser’s Williams Lake mills are operating as usual Monday through Friday, however, the company is temporarily curtailing its weekend shift at its plywood mill.

“As a result of the significant flooding in southern B.C., the province is now facing serious transportation and logistics issues impacting highways, rail and our ports,” noted Wagenaar.

“Throughout this time, we will continue to monitor the transportation situation, provide updates and adjust our plans as necessary. Our hope is to see our employees come back to work as soon as possible.”

The number of impacted workers in Williams Lake was not provided, but is believed to be about 24 workers.

Approximately 220 employees at West Fraser pulp facilities in Quesnel have also been laid off.

Cariboo Pulp and Paper will be shut down for 16 days, affecting around 160 employees and Quesnel River Pulp will be running at one-third of its normal capacity, affecting 60 employees. Some functions at Cariboo Pulp and Paper will continue.

– with files from Cassidy Dankochik

Editor’s note: The number of impacted workers has been updated in this story.

