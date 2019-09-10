West Fraser curtailing operations in five B.C. mills

West Fraser announced Monday it will be curtailing operations at five of its operations in B.C. File image

West Fraser announced Monday it will be curtailing operations at five of its B.C. sawmills and plywood operations beginning Sept. 16.

Williams Lake sawmill and plywood are both part of the announcement, as are West Fraser’s mills in 100 Mile House, Fraser Lake, Chetwynd and Quesnel sawmill and plywood, confirmed Tara Knight, communications for West Fraser.

Citing sustained weak markets, pricing in wood product markets and high cost logs, the company said it anticipates continuing ‘variable operating schedules’ until market and economic conditions improve.

The curtailments will result in an estimated decrease of production ranging from 15 to 25 per cent, the company noted in a press release.

Paul French, first vice-president of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1-2017, which represents mill workers said he is concerned.

“I am worried when this will end,” he told the Tribune. “Plywood is usually pretty sound. I sure hope their planned curtailments work and we don’t see further job reductions.”

In June West Fraser also had temporary production curtailments.

