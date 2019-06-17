BREAKING: West Fraser announces indefinite closure of Chasm

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

West Fraser just announced their intention to permanently close the Chasm lumber mill and eliminate the third shift from its 100 Mile House lumber mill.

“We sincerely regret the impact this decision will have on our employees, their families and the affected communities. We will be making efforts to mitigate the effects of this business decision, including opportunities for affected employees to transition to other company locations,” said Ray Ferris, president and chief operating officer.

Clinton’s Mayor Susan Swan said she was not “overly surprised” with the other mill closures in the area, but added that she was disappointed by the news.

The closure of Chasm and the elimination of the 100 Mile House location’s third shift will occur in the third quarter.

“This decision is not a reflection of the contributions of our employees, contractors and the communities where these mills operate. It is the result of well-documented timber supply constraints owing to B.C.’s devastating Mountain Pine Beetle infestations, recent record wildfires, price declines in lumber markets and high sawlog costs,” said Ferris.

MLA Donna Barnett said the news is terrible.

“This is still a beautiful place to live. There’s beautiful people, facilities, and infrastructure throughout the South Cariboo. But you know what? If you’re raising a family, you need a steady income. That’s what bothers me,” said Barnett. “This is not about governments fighting against each other. This is about families. This is about real people that need real attention, and I’m disappointed that there isn’t any.”

Chasm’s curtailments are expected to impact roughly 176 employees, while 34 employees will be affected by 100 Mile House, just a week after the announcement of Norbord’s closure of their 100 Mile House location’s closure set for August.

“I think that it’s time that the government came to the table and met with the MLAs affected, that met with the workers affected, that met with the local governments that are affected, not just sending in a transition team to show people how to fill out their unemployment and what their qualifications are and where they may find a job. This is unacceptable,” Barnett said.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall told the Free Press that he and his staff will be meeting with provincial officials on the afternoon of June 19 to hash out a solution(s) for the closures and curtailments of mills in the South Cariboo.

“Basically we are going to continue on and it’s going to be rough on the community,” he said. “But as I said before, we are really resilient and we will get through this, but it’s going to be a rough summer for this community.”

Sally Watson, Thompson-Nicola Regional Director (TNRD) for Area E (Bonaparte Plateau), said the news was an “ass-kicker” for Clinton and the South Cariboo community, adding that it was a serious blow.

“I was disappointed and discouraged to get the call from West Fraser. I can’t say it’s a surprise… I hope that we can, as a community that is struggling, I hope we can get help from the senior levels of government to get retrained and perhaps trigger an industry where we can provide jobs for our workers,” she said. “It will take sincere effort from all levels of government and society to replace those jobs.”

Watson also said it was a great time to ask senior levels of government to bridge-fund the building of a hemp-processing plant.

West Fraser’s lumber production is anticipated to be permanently reduced by roughly 314 million board feet as a result of these changes, according to their June 17 news release. In the same release, they state that West Fraser will implement total temporary and permanent capacity curtailments of roughly 125 million and 614 million board feet.

