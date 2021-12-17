West Chilcotin woman warns of online buy and sell scam

She paid for steel shelves, but when she arranged for pick up the seller deleted the conversation

A West Chilcotin woman is warning others not to pay in advance when purchasing something online as she was the victim of a scam this week. (Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee photo)

A woman in the West Chilcotin is warning others after she was scammed this week by someone posing to sell steel shelves online.

Liz Anderson said she paid $90 for each shelf to a seller on Market Place, however when she tried to arrange to pick them up the seller said he could not deal with arranging pick up because a sibling had died.

“I respectfully gave him time until this morning I messaged asking if my husband could pick them up as he went into town for a doctor’s appointment and he simply said ‘what? NOOO and deleted and blocked me,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the scammer used the name of Cody Dan Earl.

She has since reported it to the police and Market Place.

When she posted about her experience on her own Facebook page, many people commented, some of them noting a Cody Dan Earl has done the same thing in Kelowna, Alberta and Manitoba.

“He has several e-mail addresses that got posted to my page,” she said.

On the Facebook page called Kelowna Alert, someone also posted a warning on Dec. 7 about the same seller being a scammer, he ‘ghosts you after setting up a time and day to meet, but wants you to pay him before meeting to see the product.’

Anderson said she was overly excited to find the galvanized steel shelves to purchase because she just got a new storage shed.

“I have bought lots of stuff lately on Market Place without any troubles,” she added.

