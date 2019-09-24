Stewart RCMP say someone intentionally shot 15 glass insulators off of BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line, causing a power outage on Sept. 21, 2019 and over $63,000 in damage. (BC Hydro/Submitted)

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Stewart RCMP are looking for answers after 15 glass insulators were shot off a secluded BC Hydro transmission line north of Highway 37.

Cst. Rob Gardner told Black Press Media they believe someone used a shotgun and birdshot pellets to intentionally damage insulators near the Bell 2 heliskiing lodge, causing an outage on Sept. 21 that left 170 customers north of Terrace without power for close to 30 hours.

The mischief is estimated to have caused over $63,000 worth of damage.

READ MORE: Vandal shoots out northwestern B.C. power line insulator

RCMP first received a report of mischief over $5,000 on Sept. 23, after BC Hydro aerial patrols of the northwest transmission line located the damage.

“We’re not sure why someone would do it,” Gardner said.

BC Hydro spokesperson Geoff Hastings said usually when the electric utility sees damage, it’s to their infrastructure for copper wire theft.

However, there have been a few cases of intentional damage when Hastings said “there’s no reason that [they] can see for it at all.”

In 2016, two large companies north of Terrace had their operations disrupted for almost an entire day after someone shot out a glass insulator on the very same line.

And since April, at least four pad-mounted transformers have been vandalized in North Vancouver with what appears to have been some kind of saw and drill, causing days of power outages and concerning safety risks.

READ MORE: Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

Gardner said RCMP are very concerned about the unsafe use of a firearm.

“If anyone has heard anyone bragging about doing this … we need to know about it,” he said.

People with information relating to the mischief are asked to contact Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and refer to file number 2019-312.

To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest and charge could result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law
Next story
Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Just Posted

Pickleball club’s first challenge an ace with players

Thirty-one pickleball players got their first taste of fun, tournament play Saturday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Stolen truck retrieved in Lac la Hache after owner follows it

The RCMP report for the South Cariboo area

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

“I’m going to be a part of it and very proud to be” — Tracy Ilnicki

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

Most Read