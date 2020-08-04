Testing kits for COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District)

Wells mining camp worker tests positive for COVID-19

A worker at a mining camp tested positive for the coronavirus after leaving the camp.

A worker at a Wells mining camp has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release posted by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM).

The company has shut down drilling at the site until six close contacts to the case have finished self-isolation.

“No personnel onsite, including the close contacts, have signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” BGM’s news release reads. “To date, the affected employee had no known interactions inside the community of Wells.”

Every worker at the camp will be screened for symptoms of the virus daily.

The company says they have been told by Northern Health the worker could have passed on the disease from July 26 – 28.

Guidance for proper industrial camp procedures was released by the B.C. government on March 30, including outbreak and self-isolation reccomendations.

READ MORE: Bakerville set to re-open in phases

“BGM will remain in communication with Northern Health and will continue to follow their reccomendations,” the release reads. “The company will continue updating the community of Wells and Bakerville as the situation progresses.”

Work camps have been the source of several COVID-19 outbreaks across Canada.

READ MORE: Barkerville Gold Mines hopes to initiate environmental review process for proposed underground mine near Wells

