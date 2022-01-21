Wells gold mine reports COVID-19 cases

The lab at Barkerville Gold Mine has processed thousands of tests since getting up and running in October of 2020. (Photo submitted)

Four workers at the Barkerville Gold Mine in Wells have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release posted to their Facebook Page.

Six people, including positive cases and their close contacts, are in isolation.

“All workers and contractors are required to be fully vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, before arriving to site,” the notice written by mine manager designate Jahn Renaud reads.

The mine will continue to work with Northern Health and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, noting the Omicron variant has meant changing guidelines.

“As an added precaution while we face the impacts of the Omicron variant, our staff has been directed to only visit local establishments for essential reasons and, if ordering food from a restaurant, to get it to go,” the notice reads.

“We are doing our best to balance continued support for local business and keeping our employees and communities safe and we look forward to being out in the community again.”

Workers at Barkerville Gold Mine are screened throughout their work rotation at the mine, and Osisko Development installed COVID-19 testing equipment on-site in 2020.

