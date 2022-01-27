Wells by-election voters take advantage of advance poll

A record-setting number of voters have voted early in the election for mayor and council

Voters in the District of Wells appear eager to get to the polls in a by-election for their mayor and council.

An email from election officer Donna Forseille noted 40 voters cast a ballot at an advance poll on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the highest amount seen in the district.

“The ballot boxes were sealed at the end of the night and locked in the fire-safe filing room,” Forseille said.

“Votes will be counted after the General Polls on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Declaration of Election Results will be posted immediately after the counting process.”

In the 2018 election, 138 people voted in the mayoral race.

Forseille noted some people were asking who was eligible to vote in the by-election.

“Any person who owns a property in Wells for at least 30 days prior to the vote dates may vote, any person who is a resident (tenant, renter, etc) within the municipal boundaries for at least 30 days prior to the vote dates, may vote,” she said.

Two candidates are running for the vacant mayor spot, former Quesnel city councillor Ed Coleman and former district councillor Jordan Rohatynski.

Jennifer Lewis, Josh Trotter-Wanner, Shannon McDonagh, Tyler Doerksen, John Aitken and Dorothea Funk are running for the three vacant councillor positions.

Elections were sparked after Mayor Gabe Fourchalk stepped down, citing a perceived conflict of interest due to his role as an equipment operator at Barkerville Gold Mines. Three other councillors, including Rohantynski, also resigned.

General voting will take place at the Wells Community Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

