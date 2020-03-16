Weekly report: South Cariboo RCMP conduct several impaired driving investigations

Forgotten key fob leads to vehicle theft from motel in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 65 calls for service during the week of March 4 to March 10.

Police remove impaired drivers from behind the wheel

On March 6 at 4:50 p.m., South Cariboo RCMP Traffic Services in 100 Mile House located a vehicle travelling along Highway 97 at First Street being driven by a possible prohibited driver. The driver was found to have a proper licence but smelled of liquor. The driver provided two samples into an approved screening device and both registered a warning. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and the driver’s licence suspended for three days. This file is concluded. This is just one of several files this week where an impaired driver was removed from the roadways by local RCMP traffic service personnel.

Water pump theft

On March 5 at 8:47 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported theft from a closed business located along Third Street in 100 Mile House. The theft was unreported until a property representative observed a door insecure and occurred prior to March 2. An unconfirmed amount of water pumps were taken with a value of $500 each. Police continue to investigate this incident.

Expired plates

On March 5 at 7:30 p.m, 100 Mile House RCMP was on patrol in the Lac la Hache near Felker Road at Highway 97 when they came across a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had expired plates, the ignition had been punched out at some point and the stereo was missing. Officers on scene were able to identify the registered owner and determine it was not stolen, but towed the vehicle due to its current condition (a notice and order was given for the vehicle to have it inspected prior to being roadworthy again) and having no insurance. The investigation is concluded.

Stolen Plates

On March 6 at 7:40 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was on patrol and located a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Birch Avenue with stolen plates. The vehicle’s trunk was open upon arrival and several stolen licence plates from different areas were located in plain view to the attending officers. The vehicle was seized for investigation purposes. One of the licence plates recovered belonged to a vehicle stolen and then subsequently recovered in the 100 Mile House area in January 2020 (File 2020-99 refers). The vehicle itself was not stolen, however, the registered owner had sold the vehicle to another person and the transfer of ownership had not been completed. 100 Mile House RCMP recommend that when selling a vehicle, previous owners ensure the transfer process is completed as suggested by local Autoplan brokers prior to relinquishing control of the vehicle. This investigation is concluded.

Stolen Truck

On March 10 at 7:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a theft of a vehicle from a motel within 100 Mile House. The complainant had been driving through town and stopped for the night, then woke up the next day and found his truck missing. The complainant appears to have left his key fob in the vehicle while unloading his truck the previous night. Video reviewed from the scene and the other businesses surrounding the location show two subjects approaching the black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck around 6:15 p.m. the previous night. The suspects try the door, discover it to be unlocked, then jump into the truck and drive off within seconds. The truck is a standard crew cab with no Ram decals along either side of the cab. Police patrolled for the truck but did not locate it. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information or these or other events which have occurred within the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, please contact the Detachment at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

