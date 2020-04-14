Covid Near You map of COVID-19 across Canada as-of-April 14. (Screenshot)

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

The Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard University has launched a website to track COVID-19 across North America.

COVID Near You is a website that allows the public to report COVID-19 symptoms and if they have been tested. The aim of the website is to provide local and national views of the illness.

The World Health Organization said the most common symptoms of the disease are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Roughly 80 per cent of people recover from the illness without needing special treatment. However, in rare cases, the disease can be serious and fatal.

All data collected by COVID Near You is anonymous and each report is tied to locations through postal codes.

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

According to the site, in the last two weeks 640 people have taken the survey using Revelstoke’s first three characters of the postal code V0E, of which four have reported COVID-19 symptoms and one has reportedly been tested.

Revelstoke is the largest community with V0E in its postal code, but other communities with the characters include Armstrong, Enderby, Sorrento, Malakwa, Sicamous, Blue River and Valemount.

In the Central Okanagan, the website claims almost 1,000 people have taken the survey with about 10 people reporting they have COVID-19 symptoms, and one person being tested.

While in the Lower Mainland, thousands of people have taken the survey, but only a handful have been tested.

More people living near Victoria on Vancouver Island have taken the survey than those in the north, with less than 10 people being tested.

In Northern B.C., about 198 people have reported on the site with the first three postal code characters V8G. Two people reported having COVID-19 symptoms and only one person was tested.

The website notes the data represents submitted COVID-19 related symptoms to the site and not confirmed cases in each area.

According to the website, in the past two weeks in Canada, 345,420 people in Canada have filled out the survey, out-of-which 632 people have reported COVID-19 symptoms and 460 people have reported taking a COVID-19 test.

As-of-April 13, there have been 734 deaths from COVID-19 in Canada.

 

Most Read