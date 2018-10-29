Weather settles into seasonal temperatures this week

Williams Lake residents can enjoy a few more days of sunny, snow-free weather until mid-week. After that, the forecast is for rain and possibly snow. Angie Mindus photo

It looks like our run of good weather is coming to an end later this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures of about 8C and sunny skies until Wednesday, turning to clouds and with a chance of snow Thursday.

Heckman Summit at the top of the Bella Coola hill has already seen snowy conditions.

Drive BC is cautioning motorists west of Williams Lake to watch for slippery sections between Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake for 94.5 kilometres Monday. As well, muddy sections between Rainbow Range Trailhead and McInroy St for 41.8 km (Anahim Lake).

Construction continues on Highway 97 just south of Williams Lake with reduced speed zones.

