Williams Lake residents can enjoy a few more days of sunny, snow-free weather until mid-week. After that, the forecast is for rain and possibly snow. Angie Mindus photo

Weather settles into seasonal temperatures this week

Snow a possibility for Thursday

It looks like our run of good weather is coming to an end later this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting cooler temperatures of about 8C and sunny skies until Wednesday, turning to clouds and with a chance of snow Thursday.

Heckman Summit at the top of the Bella Coola hill has already seen snowy conditions.

Drive BC is cautioning motorists west of Williams Lake to watch for slippery sections between Tatla Lake and Anahim Lake for 94.5 kilometres Monday. As well, muddy sections between Rainbow Range Trailhead and McInroy St for 41.8 km (Anahim Lake).

Construction continues on Highway 97 just south of Williams Lake with reduced speed zones.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Conservatives begin leadership race
Next story
Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Just Posted

Weather settles into seasonal temperatures this week

Snow a possibility for Thursday

Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Williams Lake defeats Penticton 3-1 to win gold

COLUMNS: The magic and utility of Trembling Aspen trees

Anyone who has been in an aspen forest can relate to the name ‘Trembling Aspen’

Web poll: Do you think too much emphasis is placed on candy at Halloween?

Take our online poll

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Contruction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Most Read