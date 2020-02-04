Weather/roads: Snow and wind order of the day for Cariboo Chilcotin

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with snow on sections of Highway 97. Above is a web cam image looking north on Highway 97 at Enterprise Road. (DriveBC photo)

Environment Canada is calling for snow in the amounts of five to 10 cm each on Tuesday and Wednesday in Williams Lake.

Snow fell overnight and early Tuesday morning in the lakecity already, with snow expected to end this afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will be southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

A wind chill of -19C will greet Cariboo residents Tuesday morning and -9C Tuesday afternoon.

Snow in the amounts of five to 10 cm and wind are also in the forecast for Wednesday.

There are no major events to report on roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin Tuesday morning, however, DriveBC is noting limited visibility with snow from 100 Mile House to 32 km south of 150 Mile House, compact snow from 32 km south of 150 Mile House to eight km north of Wildwood, slippery sections to 39 km south of Quesnel and limited visibility with snow from south of Quesnel to 24 km south of Hixon and snow.

Highway 20 has compact snow and slippery sections, according to DriveBC.

