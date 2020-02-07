Highway 97 is one of the many local highways listed as having slippery sections Friday, Feb. 7 by DriveBC. (Photo submitted)

Weather/roads: More snow for the Cariboo Friday and overnight

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres Friday, more overnight

Snow and mild temperatures are the order of the day for Friday, Feb. 7 in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow with amounts between two and four centimetres in Williams Lake. The wind will be southeast at 30 km/h and the daytime high will reach -1C. The wind chill this afternoon, however, will make it feel like -10C.

Overnight, Environment Canada is calling for another five centimetres of snow before the skies gives way to sunshine Saturday and Sunday and right into next week.

Read More: Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

DriveBC is not reporting any major incidents as of 1:15 p.m. Friday, however, Highway 97, Highway 20, Horsefly Road and Likely Road are all described as having slippery sections.

