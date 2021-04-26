Weapons complaint in Williams Lake, one person facing charges

RCMP officers arrested driver in 600 block of Atwood Place on Monday, April 26

A man is facing weapons-related charges after his arrest in Williams Lake on Monday, April 26.

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO, said RCMP responded at 8:58 a.m. to a report of a man putting a long rifle into the trunk of a black Pontiac Grand Am in the 600 block of Atwood Place.

The complainant reported there were several people in the car.

When police located the vehicle, they arrested the driver and passengers, detaining nine people at the scene.

“A rifle was located on the floor of the driver’s side and the driver, a 33-year-old man, was on conditions not to possess firearms,” Saunderson said. “In conducting a search of the vehicle, police found another rifle in the trunk, believed to be stolen.”

The driver was released on an undertaking to appear in provincial court on June 23, 2021 in Williams Lake.

Saunderson confirmed the investigation continues.



