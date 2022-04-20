Weapon complaint sparks lockdown at Quesnel high school

Report of a man with a firearm outside Correlieu Secondary School deemed unfounded: RCMP

There was heavy police presence at Correlieu Secondary School on Wednesday, April 20. (Rod Reid photo)

A lockdown was lifted at Correlieu Secondary School after RCMP responded Wednesday, April 20, to a report of a man outside with a firearm.

The high school was placed on immediate lockdown after receiving an anonymous call at 9:35 a.m.

The caller reported that they believed to have seen someone in the school parking lot with a gun, noted Principal Marissa Knauf.

In a statement, Knauf said police attended within minutes of their 911 call.

“The RCMP did a thorough check of our building. They shared that the school was secure, and everyone did an outstanding job of remaining quiet and staying out of sight.”

Police also searched a neighbouring elementary school that was placed in lockdown.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said police did not locate a person with a firearm and that the report was deemed unfounded.

“At this stage of the investigation, there is no information to substantiate the threat,” Kronebusch said in a news release.

“This type of weapon complaint at a school is concerning for everyone involved. The quick response by the police and the lockdown procedures at the schools ensured the safety of the students and staff.”

Knauf thanked staff and students and said Correlieu Secondary would continue to practice its lockdown procedure.

RCMP continue to investigate to identify the origin of the phone call.

Counselors are available to speak to students regarding the incident, Knauf noted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

