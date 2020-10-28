Williams Lake city council said during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting it does not want the man arrested in the city Sunday, Oct. 26 after a high-speed chase released into the community. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council said during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting it does not want the man arrested in the city Sunday, Oct. 26 after a high-speed chase released into the community. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

‘We want to go on record protecting our community’: Williams Lake Coun. Scott Nelson

Leaders do not want high-speed chase suspect released into community

Williams Lake city council has weighed in on a high-speed multi-jurisdictional chase that culminated in an arrest near the city Sunday, Oct. 24, saying it does not want the suspect to be released into the community.

Tyrell Giroux, 29, was charged Monday, Oct. 26 in Williams Lake Provincial Court with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited. He remains in custody with his next court appearance for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Williams Lake.

Read more: Charges laid following high-speed chase, arrest near Williams Lake Sunday

During the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, Coun. Scott Nelson said Giroux had endangered the lives of people in the region.

“I think we have to be calm, collect and clear and send along a nice letter to the judge saying that we don’t want this guy released into our community. Send him back to where he is from,” Nelson said. “We have to go on record protecting our community and our citizens.”

Mayor Walt Cobb agreed, adding that Giroux should be released to his home community.

Nelson put forward a formal motion that the City be opposed to Giroux being released into the community of Williams Lake and that council recommend GPS monitoring be applied to him regardless of where he is released.

The motion was seconded by Coun. Sheila Boehm and endorsed by council unanimously, although during committee of the whole meetings motions need to go to a regular meeting for final ratification.

A video taken by a civilian that appeared to show an officer stomp and punch Giroux during the arrest near Williams Lake has resulted in the RCMP launching an internal review.

Read more: Review launched after high-risk, multi-jurisdictional chase, arrest in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Road reopened after vehicle incident closes Gibraltar Mine Road north of Williams Lake
Next story
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Just Posted

Residents of Riske Creek came to the rescue of a truck driver who slid off Highway 20 in icy conditions with a load of calves Tuesday night (Oct. 27). (Facebook photo)
Riske Creek residents rush to scene of overturned cattleliner on Highway 20 Tuesday night

Residents rounded up cattle and directed traffic in the dark during a heavy snowfall

Roads conditions are poor on Highway 97 Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Highway 97 opened to single lane traffic south of 150 Mile House due to collision

Winter driving conditions continue

Stock image of school bus in School District 27
School District 27 cancels several bus routes in Williams Lake due to poor road conditions

All buses servicing the city are cancelled

(Photo submitted)
Mistaken identity leads to unlikely alliance, creation of short film

Film highlights similarities between a man and his dog

Williams Lake city council said during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting it does not want the man arrested in the city Sunday, Oct. 26 after a high-speed chase released into the community. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We want to go on record protecting our community’: Williams Lake Coun. Scott Nelson

Leaders do not want high-speed chase suspect released into community

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
L.A. Dodgers beat Rays 3-1 to win 1st World Series title since 1988

National League champs claim crown in six games

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Tsilhqot’in leaders call for suspension of officers seen in controversial Williams Lake arrest

Disturbing video demands an immediate, independent investigation, says TNG

Most Read