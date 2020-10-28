‘We want to go on record protecting our community’: Williams Lake Coun. Scott Nelson

Williams Lake city council said during Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting it does not want the man arrested in the city Sunday, Oct. 26 after a high-speed chase released into the community. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake city council has weighed in on a high-speed multi-jurisdictional chase that culminated in an arrest near the city Sunday, Oct. 24, saying it does not want the suspect to be released into the community.

Tyrell Giroux, 29, was charged Monday, Oct. 26 in Williams Lake Provincial Court with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving while prohibited. He remains in custody with his next court appearance for a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4 in Williams Lake.

During the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, Coun. Scott Nelson said Giroux had endangered the lives of people in the region.

“I think we have to be calm, collect and clear and send along a nice letter to the judge saying that we don’t want this guy released into our community. Send him back to where he is from,” Nelson said. “We have to go on record protecting our community and our citizens.”

Mayor Walt Cobb agreed, adding that Giroux should be released to his home community.

Nelson put forward a formal motion that the City be opposed to Giroux being released into the community of Williams Lake and that council recommend GPS monitoring be applied to him regardless of where he is released.

The motion was seconded by Coun. Sheila Boehm and endorsed by council unanimously, although during committee of the whole meetings motions need to go to a regular meeting for final ratification.

A video taken by a civilian that appeared to show an officer stomp and punch Giroux during the arrest near Williams Lake has resulted in the RCMP launching an internal review.

