Water system, community hall upgrades in CRD plan

Upgrades to local community halls and water-system improvements are among the projects laid out for the next several years in the region, as the Cariboo Regional District finalizes its 2022 business plans.

Directors with the finance and budget committee met last week to review the 2022 plans, comprising a dozen different sectors including community services, protective services and environmental services, among others.

One of the larger projects on tap for the South Cariboo is upgrades to the Lac La Hache water system, which was originally constructed in 1982 and most recently updated in 2002.

The goals outlined in the report are to replace the pump house and add a second well – to be located near the existing community hall well – in an effort to “reduce the risk of losing the potable water supply.”

Lac La Hache has been limited to one well since 2016 when the older lake well was taken out of service due elevated levels of manganese and positive tests for total coliform.

CRD director Al Richmond, who represents 108 Mile Ranch – Lac La Hache, said following some plan revisions that have taken place, the total cost for the project is around $350,000, which includes about $30,000 for the design, $270,000 for the construction and $45,000 for the well.

There will also be some upgrades made to the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system – which gathers and monitors data – for both Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch, Richmond said.

Other projects on the horizon for the South Cariboo include upgrades to several community halls around the region.

At the Forest Grove Community Hall, plans are in the works to replace the flooring in the kitchen, and to investigate the feasibility of installing solar panels on the hall roof.

The Watch Lake Community Hall has new cabinets on the list of upgrades and Interlakes is looking to build two outdoor pickleball courts on its recreation grounds.

Repairs to the Lone Butte Community Hall parking lot are planned and solar panel feasibility at all the Area L (Lone Butte-Interlakes) community centres will also be explored.

Also noted on the business plan is the much-needed resurfacing of the South Cariboo Regional Airport at 108 Mile Ranch. CRD chair and Forest Grove-Canim Lake director Margo Wagner said at the meeting that she plans to discuss the issue with MP Frank Caputo, who is due to visit the South Cariboo next month.

“He really understood the need to get the overlay done and get the funding in place,” Wagner said. “We constantly have gotten denied on funding for this overlay from federal grants.”

The CRD directors will vote on the 2022 business plans for adoption at a future board meeting.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District