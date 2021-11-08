Water search and rescue conducted on Horsefly Lake into the night Sunday: CCSAR

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue conducted a water rescue on Horsefly Lake Sunday night, Nov. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are expected to release more information Monday morning (Nov. 8) regarding a search on Horsefly Lake Sunday night.

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were seen on the lake with their jet boat in the dark by residents in the area.

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department were also on the call out, and returned to the hall in the middle of the night, according to a post on the HVFD Facebook page.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the RCMP’s north district advisory NCO, media relations, will be releasing more information this morning.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue