Water main upgrade slated for Hodgson Road area in Williams Lake

Beginning next week the city will begin work on a water main upgrade in the vicinity of Terra Ridge and Wotzke Drive.

The project is anticipated to take about eight weeks and residents should expect periods of street closures, detours, delays and single-lane alternating traffic on Hodgson Road, said Jeff Bernardy, engineering technologist for the city.

“During this time water interruptions may also occur.”

Being replaced is a feeder line for the entire Westridge area. In the recent past, there have been multiple repairs done to the line due to breakage.

As the project unfolds any properties that will be impacted by the work will be provided more details.

Residents are asked to use caution in the construction areas and obey all traffic control personnel and signage.

