Water main break could impact services for west side residents: City

Residents asked to conserve water as crews work to fix the problem

Lakecity residents on the west side of the city are being asked to conserve water after another water main break has been identified in the Hodgson Road/Wotzke Drive area.

“This break interferes with filling the Woodland Drive reservoir, and affected properties include customers in the Westridge and Golf Course subdivisions, Terra Ridge, and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road,” noted the city in a news release Wednesday morning, adding residents may experience some service loss.

“We ask that residents in this area conserve water wherever possible until further notice.”

City crews are currently working with a contractor to repair the line. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

“We thank residents for their patience as we work toward resolving this issue,” noted the city.

Williams Lake