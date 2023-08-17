The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in MacKenzie when a man died in his home while police were setting up a containment area outside following a threatening incident at a pipeline worksite earlier in the day. (File)

Watchdog probing man’s death after alleged threats at northern B.C. pipeline site

B.C. RCMP say officers were outside the man’s home setting up a containment area

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed after a man died following an incident at a northern-area pipeline site.

According to police, RCMP were called to a Mackenzie pipeline site on Tuesday (Aug. 15) for a man who “reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle” and was allegedly making threats toward workers.

The worksite was evacuated, police said.

Mounties say they then went to the man’s home and set up a containment area.

“Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home,” a police statement reads. When officers entered the home, a man was found dead.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the death.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Large Okanagan drug lab leads to 11 years jail for 2 men
Next story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Petrus Rykes, longtime member of the West Chilcotin Tourism Association, holds up the plaque he recently received from the organization for his service. (Photo submitted)
West Chilcotin Tourism Association honours long-time director Petrus Rykes

Harry Jennings and his dog Cocoa can be found most mornings at the Bean Counter, his favourite local cafe where the two can sit outside and chat with people passing by. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Harry Jennings enjoys a full life in Williams Lake

A newly-formed accordion group in Williams Lake is having a lot of fun learning and playing together once a week. (Rhea Clements photo)
Williams Lake accordion group solidifies weekly sessions