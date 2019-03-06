Watchdog called after man fractures arm in Prince George arrest

RCMP officer had tried to pull someone over after their vehicle had crashed with a marked police car

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in after a man was hurt following an arrest in Prince George.

An RCMP officer tried to pull over a vehicle on 5 Avenue, near Ruggles Street, on Feb. 28, according to the Independent Investigations Office in a release on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured in arrest

The RCMP said the vehicle had been in a crash with the marked police car. The driver tried to run off, but the Mounties caught up to him.

“Shortly after the arrest, the male complained of pain and following a hospital visit, it was reported that the male had a fractured arm,” the watchdog said.

Investigators are working to determine if the man’s injuries and the officer’s actions or inactions are linked.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure
Next story
Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

Just Posted

Four babies born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital since maternity unit closure

Six Cariboo babies born in Kamloops

Driver goes down 40-foot embankment after losing control near 108 Mile Ranch

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and area RCMP

Return to home ice brings back fond memories for Northern Capitals players

“We enjoyed the support and it was good to have fans and friend we know in the stands.”

Williams Lake bylaw office and RCMP propose bylaw ticketing program for illegal turns and stops

The ticketing program would give RCMP officers another option,

RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019

Police received 340 calls for service in the rural area

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read