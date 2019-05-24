WATCH: Williams Lake students strike over climate change concerns

Local student protesters joined others around the world looking for government to take action

Dozens of students in Williams Lake left school Friday to stage climate action strikes.

A few dozen students from LCSS’s Columneezta campus led by student Ella Kruus met at city hall at 9 a.m. Friday and marched through the downtown core.

In the afternoon it was LCSS’s Williams Lake campus students’ turn to protest, setting up at Herb Gardner Park.

The vocal group chanted for change and held up signs for passing motorists on Oliver Street.

Their voices joined the choir of students around the world this month taking to the streets to pressure governments to make meaningful steps to stop climate change.

For Williams Lake students, the strike was also about showing support for 15-year-old Greta Thunberg who sat in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis in her country of Sweden.

On Sept. 8, Thunberg, whose protest went viral with hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #ClimateStrike, decided to continue striking every Friday until the Swedish policies come in line with the Paris agreement.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.