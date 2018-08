Mayor Simpson passes on information from BC Wildfire Service and CRD on Narcosli Creek Fire

With West Quesnel and properties from Narcosli Creek to Bouchie Lake and farther west on evacuation alert, the Observer speaks to Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson regarding wildfires near to the city.

BREAKING: Evacuation alert issued from Narcosli Creek north to West Quesnel

