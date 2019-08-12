Watch for deer and stick the speed limit on Highway 97: resident

There have been several deer killed so far in that area exiting Williams Lake south

A North Lakeside resident is urging the public to obey the speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour and watch for deer on Highway 97 exiting the city limits. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A Williams Lake resident wants people to slow down and watch for wildlife when leaving the city on Highway 97.

“People speed up faster than 80 kilometres on that stretch by Kozuki Drive and there have been deer killed,” said Pamela Moore.

Last week there were three collisions involving wildlife in other areas of the Cariboo.

Read more: Collisions involving wildlife among August long weekend emergency responses

An article about the collision, prompted Moore to contact the Tribune to voice her concerns.

”Drivers really need to slow down. There’s a sign there warning drivers of deer in the area for the next four kilometres.”



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter