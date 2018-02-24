WATCH: Fire crews extinguish single vehicle fire

Firefighters quickly douse flames under hood of pick up Saturday

A single vehicle fire was quickly doused by the Williams Lake Fire Department Saturday morning

A vehicle fire in a Ford pickup was quickly put out Saturday morning, after the Williams Lake Fire Department arrived on scene.

The truck was parked behind a 2nd Avenue apartment building behind the bowling alley. Flames and sparks, as well as loud bangs, were coming from under the hood of the pickup.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Williams Lake Fire Department Captain Trevor Schick said that currently crews have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but that nothing else was damaged by the fire.

“Everything went fairly smoothly,” he said.