WATCH: Deep Creek Hill washouts still being monitored

New photos and video from Saturday show extent of flood damage in the area

Roadways in the Deep Creek area, around 16 km south of Quesnel on West Fraser Road, are still washed out due to flooding that began April 30, and new photos have emerged of Deep Creek Hill, taken by drone on Saturday (May 5).

Last week, Emcon Services operations manager Bill Pattyson told Black Press: “On the Deep Creek hill itself we have a 400-metre section that is sliding into the river.”

Flooding also destroyed approximately 150 metres of road north of Deep Creek Hill and there is another 50-metre slide in the area.

Residents whose homes are beyond the washout will be on detour routes into Quesnel for some time, via Webster Lake Road and Garner Road.

Pattyson says Emcon is continuing to monitor the washouts, and is very busy repairing roads and bridges in the Quesnel area.

“We are being little ants,” says Pattyson.

“The areas we can’t get to, like in through West Fraser and that area, we are monitoring with light drone aircraft.”

Watch this drone footage of the area, posted yesterday (May 8) on B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page to see more: