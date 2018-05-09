Bridge over Narcosli Creek, Quesnel, May 5, 2018. Bo Mills photo

WATCH: Deep Creek Hill washouts still being monitored

New photos and video from Saturday show extent of flood damage in the area

Roadways in the Deep Creek area, around 16 km south of Quesnel on West Fraser Road, are still washed out due to flooding that began April 30, and new photos have emerged of Deep Creek Hill, taken by drone on Saturday (May 5).

Last week, Emcon Services operations manager Bill Pattyson told Black Press: “On the Deep Creek hill itself we have a 400-metre section that is sliding into the river.”

Flooding also destroyed approximately 150 metres of road north of Deep Creek Hill and there is another 50-metre slide in the area.

Residents whose homes are beyond the washout will be on detour routes into Quesnel for some time, via Webster Lake Road and Garner Road.

Pattyson says Emcon is continuing to monitor the washouts, and is very busy repairing roads and bridges in the Quesnel area.

“We are being little ants,” says Pattyson.

“The areas we can’t get to, like in through West Fraser and that area, we are monitoring with light drone aircraft.”

Watch this drone footage of the area, posted yesterday (May 8) on B.C. Transportation and Infrastructure’s Facebook page to see more:

 

Deep Creek Hill, Quesnel, May 5, 2018. Bo Mills photo

Previous story
One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says
Next story
Teacher hugged student, said he was attracted to her

Just Posted

Special weather statement issued for Cariboo

Afternoon thunderstorm with strong wind gusts and downpours expected for Williams Lake and Quesnel

BC SPCA honours Williams Lake veterinarian

Dr. Ross Hawkes awarded BC SPCA Veterinarian of the Year

RCMP seek public’s assistance locating man wanted for charges

Durwin Ivan Haines, 44, is wanted for Driving While Prohibited and Mischief under $5,000.

Horses take centre stage at Eagle View Equestrian Centre

All things horses, and some canine companions, drew the spotlight for two days of equine-themed fun

Cariboo fire crews prove fitness, preparedness for season

Firefighters must pass exhausting fitness test ahead of 2018 fire season

WATCH: Deep Creek Hill washouts still being monitored

New photos and video from Saturday show extent of flood damage in the area

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Most Read