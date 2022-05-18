Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vehicles are seen as they drive along the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Highways through southern British Columbia’s mountain passes looked more like mid-winter than mid-May as Environment Canada advised another five more centimetres of snow was expected before the latest unseasonable weather eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Warning for up to 10cm of snow on Coquihalla and Highway 3

Environment Canada says the snow is expected until Thursday morning

A special weather warning for up to 10 centimeters of snow has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The warning covers the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snow from five to 10 centimeters and strong southwesterly winds are expected until Thursday morning due to an unseasonable low-pressure system moving through the area.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirm Mountie who pulled over driver in Midway was not an imposter

A mix of rain and wet snow is expected to transition to steady snow as temperatures cool in the afternoon, before becoming light flurries on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared for the changing conditions and for the strong winds to lead to reduced visibility.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weatherSnow

Previous story
Hodgson Road land slippage likely cause of latest Williams Lake water main break: City

Just Posted

Forest Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: New era of sustainability for a B.C. forest company

Hospital director Derek Keller, left, of the Interior Health Authority gives Williams Lake city council and staff an update on the Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project during the committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, May 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital redevelopment project on track: IH hospital director

Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is the focus of a call for action by both TNG and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Lives are at stake’: TNG calls for independent investigation into Cariboo Memorial Hospital

A fire destroyed a home at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake Tuesday morning (May 17). (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Fire now out at Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake