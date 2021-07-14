Signs at the entrance of a park warn of the danger of coyotes in Montreal on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Signs at the entrance of a park warn of the danger of coyotes in Montreal on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Warning about aggressive coyotes after toddler attacked, bitten, in Stanley Park

Conservation Officer Service says the coyote jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened

A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver.

The Conservation Officer Service says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday as the toddler walked with a group of children and adults near the aquarium.

It says the coyote suddenly jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened.

The child was treated in hospital for her injuries.

It’s the latest in a recent series of attacks and conservation officers warn there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote in the park.

Two coyotes have already been euthanized and the Conservation Officer Service says its members will be in Stanley Park for the next several days and the animal involved in the latest attack will be euthanized if it is found.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VancouverWildlife

Previous story
Conservatives look to opposition parties on next steps to hear more on Data Sciences
Next story
Highway 97 reopened, travel advisory in place: Drive BC

Just Posted

The Canim Lake wildfire moved down the hillside overnight Tuesday. (Norm Lapointe photo - Submitted)
Road closed as Canim Lake fire grows

The Big Stick fire prompted the closure of Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon, July 13. (Graham West photo)
Update: Forest fires prompt closure of Highway 20 in two locations west of Tatla Lake

Highway 97 at 83 Mile has been closed Wednesday, July 14 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)
Highway 97 reopened, travel advisory in place: Drive BC

The Williams Lake Hospice Society, through generous community donations, has completed its grief and support room, Heather's Haven. (Photo submitted)
‘Heather’s Room’ to provide safety, comfort in bereavement support