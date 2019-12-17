WANTED: RCMP ask for public’s help in finding Jordell Sellars

Sellars, 30, is believed to frequent the Merritt or Kamloops area

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for Review of Sentence related to firearm offences. (RCMP photo submitted)

The RCMP’s North District Major Crime Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jordell Anthony Sellars, 30, in relation to firearm offences.

Police believe he may be in the Kamloops or Merritt area, however, Sellars does have ties to the Williams Lake area.

Sellars is described as 162 centimetres tall, weighing 73 kilograms, with black hair and brown eyes.

The public is asked not to confront him, but if located to contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area.

Anyone with information about Sellars or where he might be, is asked to please contact Cpl. Devin Huff at 250 649-3914 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



