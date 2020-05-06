Dr. Johann Schreve (right) and his wife Suzanne, seen here in 2018 when they opened the Borland-Medi Clinic, will be closing the clinic at the end of June 2020. Dr. Schreve is pursuing a career as a medicine hospitalist in the Okanagan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Walk-in clinic in Williams Lake to close its doors end of June 2020

Owner Dr. Johann Schreve is relocating to the Okanagan

After opening its doors in April 2018 Williams Lake only walk-in clinic will be closing at the end of June 2020.

When contacted by the Tribune, Borland-Medi Clinic owner Dr. Johann Schreve declined comment until closer to when the walk-in clinic will be shutting down.

On the clinic’s website, however, Dr. Schreve noted he is relocating to the Okanagan in July 2020 to pursue a career in hospitalist medicine and to be closer to family.

Physicians whose primary professional focus in caring for hospitalized patients only while in the hospital are called hospitalists.

Dr. Schreve noted he enjoyed working in Williams Lake the last five years and will miss his patients.

“We embraced this opportunity to provide those with and without a family physician with a medical home and registered just over 6,000 people since we opened our doors in April 2018,” he stated.

Through the clinic website, people are encouraged to to ask him questions by submitting them to a portal.

Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Dr. Schreve became a doctor 13 years ago.

He and his wife Suzanne moved to Williams Lake in 2015.

Williams Lake's only walk-in clinic opens doors

The walk-in clinic at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake has been closed until further notice since December 2018.


Health

