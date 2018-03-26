Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Volvo Ocean Race officials say a crewman on Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag has fallen overboard in the inhospitable Southern Ocean some 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America.

Officials say the crewman, John Fisher of Britain, was wearing survival equipment when he went overboard Monday.

The team is searching for Fisher in a strong 35-knot westerly, with accompanying sea state. Water temperature is 9-degrees Celsius. Conditions are forecast to deteriorate.

Officials say that given the gale force conditions, it is not an option to divert any of the other six yachts, which are at least 200 miles east and downwind of Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, to assist in the search.

A ship some 400 nautical miles away has diverted to the scene.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

Just Posted

10 new paramedic positions announced between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Williams Lake will be getting a new ambulance and four new full-time paramedics

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

WLIB to begin leasing lots at Coyote Rock development

After five years in the making, the Williams Lake Indian Band is ready to lease residential and commercial lots near its Sugar Cane community on Highway 97

Travel advisory in effect from McLeese Lake to Stoner

Compact snow with slippery section across Cariboo highways

History made as Timberwolves win provincial championship on home ice

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves are the provincial champions

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Province to spend $11.3 million to bring internet to northern B.C.

Communities like Prince George, Cache Creek and Haida Gwaii will be connected

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

Man killed in Vanderhoof snowmobile crash wasn’t wearing helmet: RCMP

20-year-old woman is in stable condition

Most Read