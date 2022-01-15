A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)

B.C. coast under tsunami advisory after volcanic eruption in the Pacific

No need for action, local fire and rescue departments say

Coastal B.C. started Saturday under tsunami advisory after a volcano erupted Friday near the Tonga Islands.

Emergency Management B.C. issued the alert around 5 a.m. Jan. 15, for the coast and all of Vancouver Island.

No significant inundation is expected, but low lying coastal areas and beaches may be at risk, according to EMBC, in an alert issued by Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Be prepared emergency series

There is a possibility of strong localized currents. A tsunami is a series of waves. People in coastal areas are advised to stay away from the shoreline and heed instructions from local authorities.

Fire and rescue departments across the province took to Twitter to alert residents that officials are following the data.

The regional alert option on the Saanich Peninsula will be used on if action is required, noted Sidney fire.

The U.S. Tsunami warning system shows a magnitude 1 earthquake associated with the eruption near the Tonga Islands.

Advisories were also issued for Hawaii and Alaska.

READ ALSO: Tsunami risk from Sooke to Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsTsunami

Previous story
Salvation Army receives $113,000 from generous Christmas donations

Just Posted

The Salvation Army Williams Lake. ((Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Salvation Army receives $113,000 from generous Christmas donations

Some local firefighters are opposing a CRD vaccine mandate. (File photo).
Cariboo Regional District directors seek deferral on vaccine policy

The Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake mandatory vaccine mandates come into effect Monday, Jan. 17 and include firefighters. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD vaccine mandate looms over rural fire departments in Cariboo

Carmelita Abraham was living in Williams Lake and was reported missing after catching a ride to Quesnel. The image on the right was taken in December, shortly before she lost contact with family. (B.C. Assembly of First Nations poster)
Concerned family, RCMP seek information about woman last seen in Cariboo area