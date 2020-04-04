An individual who visited Anavets 290 Army and Navy Club in Kamloops between March 13-17 has tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health confirms. (Contributed)

Visitor to Kamloops army club tests positive for COVID-19: Interior Health

The individual visited Anavets 290 Army and Navy Club between March 13 and March 17

A person who recently visited a Kamloops navy and army club has tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health confirmed Saturday, April 4.

According to the regional health authority, the person visited Anavets 290 Army and Navy Club on Tranquille Road between March 13 and March 17.

“Anyone who visited Anavets 290 on these dates and who has developed respiratory symptoms within 14 days of their visit needs to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve,” Interior Health stated.

Anavets 290 closed its doors to the public March 18, following the provincial government’s order for all clubs and bars to shut down to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Interior Health says Anavets 290 is aware of the potential exposure and is taking measures to notify visitors and club members directly.

“Please note that community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities across the Interior Health region. All communities should assume COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions,” Interior Health stated.

Those who develop symptoms—especially those who are older or have underlying conditions—should call 811 or their health care provider.

More information on COVID-19 is available at interiorhealth.ca.

'Hold our line': 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

COVID-19: Staying home in Shuswap is difficult when you don't have one

Coronavirus

