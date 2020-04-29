A new program has beem developed to virtually connect B.C. First Nations to primary health care during the COVID-19 pandemic. (First Nations Health Authority photo)

Virtual program helps more than 100 Indigenous families access primary care

The First Nations Health Authority has rapidly deployed its Virtual Doctor of the Day Program

The number of calls being made and patients receiving care through the First Nations Virtual Doctor program is increasing daily.

A collaboration between the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), Rural Coordination Centre of B.C., and Ministry of Health, the program was developed to virtually connect members of B.C. First Nations to primary health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Surprisingly the challenges that were anticipated as potentials were not realized and this program was created with minimal issue,” said FNHA Director of Primary Care, Megan Hunt.

Read More: B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Since launching April 1, she said there has been strong uptake of the service.

“The program has assisted over 100 First Nations families needing to access primary care in a culturally safe and timely manner. Community reach has spanned across the province from Port Hardy to Atlin Lake.”

In total 31 physicians, 10 of which are Indigenous providers, are participating in the program as of April 28.

The FNHA has recently extended an expression of interest opportunity to all physicians in B.C interested in working with the program as the FNHA expands services to meet demand.

“The program will be running over the next year and we are working with our partners to further enhance the ongoing delivery of the program,” Hunt said.

The First Nations Virtual Doctor of the Day can be accessed by telephone at 1-855-344-3800 if internet is not available. Additionally, the videoconferencing software is able to be used over cellular data where internet may be challenging or absent.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff
Next story
Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Just Posted

MOTI to monitor area below Highway 20 bridge after sinkhole discovered

The sinkhole was filled in Dawson Road Mainetance on April 29.

Evacuation alert lifted for 150 Mile House Borland Creek area

Evacuation orders also changee to alerts for Hawkes Creek areas on Likely and Horsefly Roads

Patients asked to call ahead for lab appointments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Appointments can be made by phone between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Williams Lake contractors armour sewer lagoon, averting potential large sewer breach

City’s municipal director confident work will hold, restoring power to lagoons next effort

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP locate missing woman

Alison Sparks was located in the Williams Lake area

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Virtual program helps more than 100 Indigenous families access primary care

The First Nations Health Authority has rapidly deployed its Virtual Doctor of the Day Program

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Most Read