Barb Wycotte (left) and Marry Harry, family liaison workers with Three Corners Health Services Society, share traditional medicines during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake Friday, June 21, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Virtual celebrations planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Williams Lake

Parade and festivities in Boitanio Park cancelled this year

The COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent celebrations from happening in Williams Lake to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

But instead of coming together in person, festivities will be held virtually from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

“Things are starting to come together very well,” said first time organizer Sabrina Jeff.

“It’s a new venture.”

The four-hour celebration will be emceed live from the Northern Shuswap Council office located on 1st Avenue South in downtown Williams Lake by Mike Retasket.

“It should be interesting,” Jeff said, noting it did not cross their mind to cancel this year’s celebration.

North of Williams Lake, Lheidli T’enneh Chief and Council made the difficult decision to cancel the event at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park due to large gatherings remaining unsupported by public health officials.

“While Council had to make the tough decision to cancel this year’s Prince George National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, I know our members and other Indigenous people in our territory will find a way to celebrate our history, heritage and culture in new ways and in smaller groups,” Dayi (chief) Clay Poutney said in a statement.

The virtual celebration in Wiliams Lake will be live-streamed on the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council and NStQ Treaty Group Facebook pages.

Jeff is currently seeking video sharing talent and skills as well as shout-outs to family and friends from anyone wanting to participate. Youth from the NStQ Nations including Xatśūll Cmetem’ (Soda Creek/ Deep Creek), Stswēceḿc Xgāt’tem (Canoe Creek/ Dog Creek), T’ēxelc (Williams Lake) and Tsq’ēsceń (Canim Lake) will receive a $25 honorarium for participating.

Video must be submitted by June 12.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

Just Posted

Virtual celebrations planned for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Williams Lake

Parade and festivities in Boitanio Park cancelled this year

Hometown: Tapping into the heart of the community

Anne Burrill has been busy during COVID-19 helping share information, coordinate food delivery

COVID-19: Williams Lake’s Performances in the Park 2020 to go live on tape

Plans are in the works to record some live performances to share online

Mary Forbes and family build tiny home during COVID-19

They transformed an Atco trailer into a ‘troll hole’

‘It’s like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former B.C. goaltender speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

Friends, family mourn Salt Spring Island woman killed in suspected murder-suicide

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jennifer Quesnel’s three sons

Indigenous chief alleges RCMP beat him during arrest that began over expired licence plate

Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam calling for independent investigation

Most Read