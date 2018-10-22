‘Violent’ Prince George man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

  • Oct. 22, 2018 12:10 p.m.
  • News

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Aug. 8, 2018, a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued for 31-year-old Ravinesh Jason Sharma. The arrest warrant was issued after Sharma failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say extensive checks have been made throughout the Prince George area, without success. Although there have been unconfirmed sightings of Sharma in the Prince George area, he has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Sharma is described as:

South Asian male

188 cm (6’2”)

77 kg (170 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He is known to wear all red clothing, a hat and usually wears glasses.

According to an RCMP news release, Sharma has an extensive criminal record from offences committed exclusively in the Lower Mainland of B.C. Sharma should be considered violent.

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. RCMP say Sharma should not be confronted.

“If you have any information about Ravinesh Jason Sharma or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” reads the RCMP news release.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for Quesnel man after failure to appear in court


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast
Next story
UPDATE: American rapper killed in skydiving accident

Just Posted

A display of heart at The Rusty Bucket

Located just outside the city, The Rusty Bucket is a perfect getaway for shoppers.

WEB POLL: Are you happy with the municipal election results?

Vote in our online web poll

Two prescribed burns planned in the Cariboo-Chilcotin

BC Wildfire Service crews will be assisting with two ecosystem restoration burns… Continue reading

Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

Excessive speed named as cause of Taiwan train derailment

18 people were killed and at lesat 170 more were injured

Ovechkin has 4 points as Caps rough up Canucks 5-2

WATCH: Defending champs pick up impressive win in Vancouver

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

New Brunswick village lowers ‘straight flag’ after public backlash

The flag was up for just one day

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

Most Read