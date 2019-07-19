Williams Lake RCMP’s Kimberley Paige (left), Const. Sean Doyle and Cyntia Colebank share information on 529 Garage a bike security program. The trio were at the movie event hosted by the Williams Lake Cycling Club Thursday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Williams Lake RCMP pedalling bike security program

Const. Sean Doyle has brought 529 Garage to the city and encourages all bike owners to register

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Sean Doyle is encouraging every bicycle owner to sign up for 529 Garage, an anti-theft bike registration program.

Doyle gave a short presentation during a Williams Lake Cycling Club movie event held Thursday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex and said in the last 18 months there were 55 bikes stolen in Williams Lake.

“The average cost of those bikes was over a $1,000 so we are well over $100,000. It’s out of hand and up until bringing 529 here the police didn’t really have any tools,” he said. “529 Garage was created in Portland, Oregon by the CEO of Microsoft. He had his bike stolen out front the Microsoft building and there was nothing that could be done about it.”

Registering a bike is free by downloading an app on phone or computer.

“The only thing that costs money are the little tamper proof tags you get to put on your bike,” Doyle said, but added people don’t need the tags to register. They just need severa photos of their bike and the serial number.

Tags will, however, be sold at Barking Spider and Red Shred’s and Doyle said both shops have helped him ‘big’ time and been very supportive.

In the Lower Mainland the program is known widely as a deterrent, he added.

“Currently in Whistler they just reported they have 61 per cent reduced bike theft in the last two years since bringing in the program. Vancouver is down 39 per cent.”

If a bike is stolen, it is reported on the 529 Garage app and goes to every police agency in B.C.

“If your bike gets stolen from Williams Lake and ends up in another area, they will be able to find it and send you an e-mail and tell you they found your bike.”

Describing the program as a ‘global’ effort, he said it only really works if everyone is registered.

“The best part is, it’s not only the police that are looking for your bike if it is stolen. There are more than a million bikes registered in North America.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Just Posted

Barkerville’s sixth annual Indigenous Celebrations takes place Saturday, July 20

This year’s event will also be the soft launch of Indigenous programming at the historic site

Council moves to develop more ‘realistic’ budgets

Part of a new budget and timeline plan proposes a zero per cent tax increase in 2020

New Performances in the Park organizer needed for 2020

Are you interested in taking over this popular community event?

CRD estimates 47 properties impacted by flooding in Chilcotin

Ministry of Agriculture visits producers impacted

Williams Lake Cycling Club hosts mountain bike film Thursday evening, July 18

Doors open at 6 p.m., the show Return to Earth starts at 7 p.m.

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double-homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Most Read