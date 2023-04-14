VIDEO: Williams Lake Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo opening night attracts sold out crowd

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake opened Friday, April 14 to a sold-out crowd.
It had been four years since there had been an indoor rodeo at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake due to the COVID pandemic.
With the large rink transformed into a grandstand, organizers purchased new chutes and everything looked clean and fresh.
Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars gave a traditional welcome during the opening ceremonies that included drumming, singing and dancing as well as sharing a short video about the nation’s culture.
“It’s not often that we get to welcome you to these events, but as we transition through this reconciliation journey as a region and as a town and province and country we are seeing more and more of it,” Sellars said.
“Hats off to the organizers, hats off to the powers that be that allowed us to be here to open up this rodeo in a good way to bless not only the grounds but the riders and participants that are going to be performing for you over the next three days.”
Rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch, a familiar voice at the Williams Lake Stampede, said the indoor rodeo season usually kicks off this weekend.
Through the evening he encouraged people to cheer for the athletes and at one point when there was only one score earned in steer wrestling and it was 30.55 everyone cheered very loudly and chuckled.
“It was a good crowd,” he said at the end of the rodeo performance.
As usual there were lots of instances where the rodeo stock were the winners, which is always part of the gamble.
The Indoor Rodeo continues Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the barn dance Saturday evening.
Cowboy Church will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with free refreshments, sponsored by Cariboo Christian Outreach.
Sunday’s rodeo, featuring the finals, starts at 1 p.m.
Just before the rodeo gets started, the British Columbia Cow Boy Hall of Fame Inductees will be honoured.
The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo was formed this year by a new society and committee.