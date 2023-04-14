VIDEO: Williams Lake Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo opening night attracts sold out crowd

Brady McNolty of 150 Mile House competes in Open Barrell Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) Clay Gordon of Quesnel was the only bull rider at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Friday night to score earning 74 points. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brady Hinsche concentrates during the Junior Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cade Allison of Clinton competes in Junior Steer Riding Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Carly Moe of 150 Mile House competes in Junior Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chloe Frizzi of Williams Lake competes in Junior Steer Riding Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rodeo clown Jason Chambers smiles for the camera Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cody Braaten of 150 Mile House competes in Tie Down Roping Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Daniella Stewart races for the finish as she competes in Peewee Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The West Coast Thunder Drill Team from Langley perform at the opening of the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Friday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jordyn Farmer and Matthew Farmer nab a time of 8 seconds in the open team roping Friday night the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Rife competes in the mini bull riding Friday evening at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jayden Peters of Lytton competes Friday in Junior Steer Riding at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Katerine Langan of McLeese Lake competes in Open Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Keaton Antoine-McRae competes in Junior Steer Riding Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Len Supernault of Williams Lake First Nation dances during the opening of the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Friday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Marilyn Marklinger competes in Open Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Nate Carnes of Quesnel competes in bull riding Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Announcer Tyson Pietsch, right, and his son Erich Pietsch remove their hats for the singing of O Canada. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House competes in Junior Barrel Race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Reese Colgate of Williams Lake eyes the clock as she competes in junior barrel race Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Reid Rife competes in Junior Steer Wrestling Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rowdy McNolty rides in the mini bull riding event Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ryan-spur Reid competes in saddle bronc Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ryan Roberts competes in the saddle bronc Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Travis Eller of Hedley competes in tie down roping Friday at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake First Nation opens the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake opened Friday, April 14 to a sold-out crowd.

It had been four years since there had been an indoor rodeo at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake due to the COVID pandemic.

With the large rink transformed into a grandstand, organizers purchased new chutes and everything looked clean and fresh.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars gave a traditional welcome during the opening ceremonies that included drumming, singing and dancing as well as sharing a short video about the nation’s culture.

“It’s not often that we get to welcome you to these events, but as we transition through this reconciliation journey as a region and as a town and province and country we are seeing more and more of it,” Sellars said.

“Hats off to the organizers, hats off to the powers that be that allowed us to be here to open up this rodeo in a good way to bless not only the grounds but the riders and participants that are going to be performing for you over the next three days.”

Rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch, a familiar voice at the Williams Lake Stampede, said the indoor rodeo season usually kicks off this weekend.

Through the evening he encouraged people to cheer for the athletes and at one point when there was only one score earned in steer wrestling and it was 30.55 everyone cheered very loudly and chuckled.

“It was a good crowd,” he said at the end of the rodeo performance.

As usual there were lots of instances where the rodeo stock were the winners, which is always part of the gamble.

The Indoor Rodeo continues Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the barn dance Saturday evening.

Cowboy Church will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with free refreshments, sponsored by Cariboo Christian Outreach.

Sunday’s rodeo, featuring the finals, starts at 1 p.m.

Just before the rodeo gets started, the British Columbia Cow Boy Hall of Fame Inductees will be honoured.

The Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo was formed this year by a new society and committee.

