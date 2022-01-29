VIDEO: Williams Lake area truckers, citizens support Freedom Convoy to Ottawa

Wyat Bednarz of B&J Trucking Williams Lake participates in the Freedom Convoy 2022 rally in Williams Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Trucker Larry Weins of B&J Trucking, participates in the Freedom Convoy 2022 rally in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Darlene Vomacka, left, Lee Haggard, Brittney McClinton, Easton Haggard and Zack Buwalda show their support during the Freedom Convoy 2022 rally held in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 29. (Monica Lamb-Y0rski photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Sheila Kosolofski, left, and Wendy McLean hold up what they say will be the new “Kingdom of Canada” flag as they participate in the Freedom Convoy 2022 rally held in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Vehicle horns could be heard blaring in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 29 as local truckers and citizens showed solidarity with the Freedom Convoy 2022 that arrived in Ottawa on the same day.

By 11:30 a.m. in Williams Lake an estimated 80 vehicles, including about 25 large rigs, lined both sides of the Highway 97 between the Husky Station on the south side and the Tim Hortons.

Another 150 vehicles used by rally-goers were parked along Broadway Avenue South, and in parking lots on both sides of the highway.

Hundreds of people of all ages stood along the road as well, many holding signs and most of them smiling and waving as vehicles drove past them.

“We are here to support the guys in Ottawa,” said Wyatt Bednarz of B&J Trucking as he sat inside his parked rig.

Sheri Carrier, sitting inside a vintage truck, said while she wasn’t a trucker, she was there to fight for freedom.

For Brittney McClinton, who held a sign that read “Trying not to get shot,” the rally was about “freedom of choice.”

She said people should be able to choose whether or not they are vaccinated.

“We are standing up for all Canadians,” said Lee Haggard who was standing beside McClinton.

Sheila Koslofski and Wendy McLean were holding up purple flags that had the words ‘God Loves You’ on top, and “Kici Manito Oasakinhin’ on the bottom.

They told the Tribune it will be the new “Kingdom of Canada” flag soon to be presented in Ottawa by creator Romano Didulo.

At about 12:20 p.m. the rally began moving through the streets of Williams Lake, heading down Oliver Street and then along Mackenzie Avenue.

Canadian Press reported Saturday that crowds of trucks jammed Ottawa streets and crowds packed Parliament Hill on Saturday.

In a press release issued Saturday, the Canadian Trucking Alliance president said while a number of Canadians are in Ottawa to voice their displeasure over the vaccine mandate, it also appears that a great number of these protesters have no connection to the trucking industry.

“Over the last 24 months, CTA has and will continue to work with the Government of Canada to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain,” the statement continued. “This includes several health and safety measures like raising vaccine rates in our sector. CTA will continue this work to benefit our sector and, by extension, the Canadian economy. This work will begin again this Monday when the Government of Canada hosts the National Supply Chain Summit.”



