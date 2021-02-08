VIDEO: West Quesnel home completely destroyed by fire

UPDATE:
A West Quesnel home has been completely destroyed by a fire.
Traffic is stopped in both directions on Anderson Drive, near the Kakalots Chinese restaurant.
Fire, police and ambulance are all on the scene, as crews battle the blaze.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Emergency crews including the Quesnel Fire Department are at a structure fire in West Quesnel.
The fire is around the area of the Kakalots Chinese restaurant on Anderson Drive.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.