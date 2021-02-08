VIDEO: West Quesnel home completely destroyed by fire

The Fire is on Anderson Drive, traffic is stopped in both directions

Fire has completely destroyed the structure. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

UPDATE:

A West Quesnel home has been completely destroyed by a fire.

Traffic is stopped in both directions on Anderson Drive, near the Kakalots Chinese restaurant.

Fire, police and ambulance are all on the scene, as crews battle the blaze.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews including the Quesnel Fire Department are at a structure fire in West Quesnel.

The fire is around the area of the Kakalots Chinese restaurant on Anderson Drive.

