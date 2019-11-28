VIDEO: Ways to stay warm and not waste energy this winter

Cooking at home, installing thicker curtains and dusting off radiator vents a few ways to save money

Keeping yourself cozy when it’s cold out can lead to an expensive utility bill – unless you make a few practical changes, according to experts.

To avoid this issue, here are a few preparation tips before winter weather sets in:

ALSO READ: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snaps in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop
Next story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

Just Posted

GoFundMe for family of 100 Mile man who died in a collision north of Clinton

Jeff Peach leaves behind his wife and children

New Horsefly skating rink open for all-season use

The little ones in the community have been busy riding their bikes on the new, smooth surface

Purple ribbon campaign highlights need to protect women, children

While she believes as a society we have come a long ways,… Continue reading

Family of Dorian Johnny holds vigil in Boitanio Park Wednesday

Johnny, 31, was found in the park Wednesday morning and died later in hospital

Family holding vigil in Boitanio Park after man dies Wednesday morning

Dorian Lindsay Johnny, 31, was located in the park and transported to hospital but later died

Comox Valley ‘Photos with Satan’ Christmas ad appears on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Nov. 27 edition of Late Night with Seth Meyers referred to the ad during his monologue.

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

B.C. municipal group bans foreign sponsorship at convention

China’s reception sparked protests after Canadians arrested

Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study

Wildlife responses to habitat restoration are often assumed rather than verified, a new B.C. study suggests

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Most Read