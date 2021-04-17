VIDEO: Unseasonably warm temperatures have residents, birds flocking to water

Sunshine and warm daytime temperatures are expected throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin and Central Coast over the next week.

In Williams Lake and Quesnel, Saturday, April 17, will see the warmest weekend temperature with a forecast daytime high of 20C. The average high for this time of year is typically 11C, according to Environment Canada.

Sunday will be a bit cooler at 13C for a high in the Cariboo cities, with Monday back to 16C and Tuesday 18C. Sunshine is expected every day.

The weather has both residents and wildlife out and about.

In the Bella Coola Valley residents can expect lots of sunshine and a daytime high of 19C Saturday, 17C Sunday and 18C for Monday and Tuesday. The average daytime high for this time of year for Bella Coola is 14.4C.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued by the BC River Forecast Centre for the Cariboo Region Thursday, April 22.

It includes the San Jose River, Baker Creek, Nazko River, West Road River and tributaries around Williams Lake, Quesnel and Prince George.

