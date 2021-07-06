A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

A house in Fleetwood goes up in flames Monday night. The home at 94th Avenue and 154A Street became a crime scene after one victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

VIDEO: 2 people, including child, found dead after Surrey house goes up in flames

One person taken to hospital with critical injuries; police set up crime scene at 94th Avenue, 154A Street

Surrey RCMP say two people are dead, including a five-year-old child, after a house fire in Surrey Monday evening.

A two-storey home caught fire at 94th Avenue and 154A Street at about 9:45 p.m. The blaze quickly spread and engulfed most of the house, spewing heavy black smoke.

Surrey RCMP told the Now-Leader Tuesday morning that one child was found dead inside the home. The adult victim associated with the property was not inside the home, according to police.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the scene at 9:26 p.m.

“Six ambulance units were dispatched to the scene. One patient, in critical condition, was cared for and transported by paramedics to hospital,” BCEHS media officer Sarah Morris said via email.

Surrey RCMP established a large crime scene with over a dozen police units.

More to come.


